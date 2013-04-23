Riedel Names Huard Canadian Sales Manager

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY —Riedel Communications has added Daniel Huard as sales manager for the real-time video, audio, data and communications network provider’s presence in Canada.



“Daniel has been actively involved in audio and video production for more than 25 years, with an exclusive focus on A/V equipment sales and rental over the past decade,” said Christopher Street, general manager of North and Central America for Riedel Communications. “With a remarkable depth of experience and knowledge, as well as connections to virtually every major media group in Canada, he is an ideal fit for the leadership of our Canadian sales operations.”



Huard previously owned and operated DHH, an equipment sales agency for brands including Riedel, Sennheiser, Stagetec, L-Acoustics, Digigram and Neumann. DHH provided solutions to broadcasters such as CBC, Global TV, CTV, Rogers and TVA, as well as Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion and professional equipment rental houses. He has also served as vice president of TV production for Montreal-based group Pram and was responsible for line production of Surprise sur Prise in France and the United States, as well as for management of the company’s mobile production units.



Huard, who is fluent in both English and French, will be based in Quebec.



