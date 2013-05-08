Riedel iPad App Available at iTunes Store

BURBANK, CALIF. — The Riedel iOS App Artist Input Monitor is now available at the iTunes Store. The Artist Input Monitor is the first application of a new series of utility apps for the iOS platform from Riedel Communications, one of the leading providers of real real-time networks for video, audio and communications.



The Artist Level Meters application can monitor and control up to eight freely assignable audio inputs of an Artist Digital Matrix Intercom system. The app gives the intercom administrator a new way to manage the 4-wire input levels of a system without having to be in front of a computer running the Director configuration software. The Level Meters can be configured wireless directly on the iPad.



