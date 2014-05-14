Riedel Expands Marketing and Communications Team

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Riedel Communications announced that their marketing manager, Christian Bockskopf, has been promoted to head of marketing. In addition, Serkan Güner has been hired to be the company’s new marketing and communications manager.



Güner will report to Bockskopf in his new role as marketing and communications manager, where he will develop press and marcom opportunities for Riedel while implementing the company’s sales plans on a global scale.



Prior to joining Riedel, Güner served as international marcom manager for a German manufacturer of pro A/V system products. In this and in preceding roles in marketing and communications, Güner has developed expertise in coordinating and implementing all aspects of marketing and press campaigns, from traditional releases to engagement across social media platforms. He is fluent in German, Turkish, English, Italian and Spanish.