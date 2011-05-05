Riedel Communications shows MediorNet Compact

At the 2011 NAB Show, Riedel Communications unveiled MediorNet Compact, the newest member to the MediorNet product family. MediorNet Compact is an easy-to-use entry into the Riedel MediorNet world of integrated media signal distribution and processing. It provides the flexibility of a real-time media network, including integrated signal processing, at the cost of simple multiplexing, point-to-point products.

With a network bandwidth of 50Gb/s, MediorNet Compact provides enough capacity for bidirectional transport of 12 HD-SDI signals, dozens of MADI streams or GigE signals and hundreds of audio channels or intercom ports.

MediorNet Compact provides connectivity for up to 12 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, four AES ports, two MADI interfaces as well as four analog audio I/Os with high-quality microphone preamps and a dynamic range of 117dB. MediorNet Compact features an interface for Riedel RockNet digital audio networks, two DisplayPort outputs, three GigE ports and connections for serial data and GPIs. There’s also one sync input and three sync outputs.