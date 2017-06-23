Riedel Communications Promotes Halverson to Operations Manager

BURBANK, CALIF.—Jake Halverson is moving on up through the ranks of the Riedel Communications North America team, as he has been promoted to the role of operations manager. Most recently, Halverson had served as a sales administrator for Riedel North America.

As operations manager, Halverson will manage the technical support and services department and liaise with clients and the factory to ensure quality. He will also oversee logistics and sales administration.

Prior to his time at Riedel, Halverson was a used equipment sales manager at Production Resource Group and also worked in technical sales management roles at Bexel. Other previous positions included time as a customer support coordinator at Calrec Audio and as a quality control technician at 2G Digital.

Halverson is based in Burbank, Calif., and will report to Riedel North America’s President and CEO Joyce Bente.