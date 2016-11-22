Riedel Builds North America Team With Two New Hires

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications has added two new members to its North America Technical Services department, Zack Funk and Justin McClellan, both of whom will serve as service and support engineers.

Zack Funk

Funk has worked with Riedel in the past, including a year as a logistics specialist, but more recently as a freelance systems technician to configure the Riedel MediorNet systems. He has also served as technical director at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colo.; lead audio engineer at Mars Hill Church in Seattle; system integration wireman at Beck Associates in Denver; and live sound technician at Azusa Pacific University.

Justin McClellan

McClellan joins Riedel after also having served as a freelancer in RF and communications work. His previous experience also included work as an RF technician and communications technician at Alford Media Services.

Funk is based in Burbank, Calif. McClellan is based in Nashville, Tenn. Both will report to Jeremy Lommori, head of technical sales and support for Riedel North America.