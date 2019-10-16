Rick Young Upped to SVP, Global Products, at LTN Global

SAVAGE, Md.—IP video transport technology provider LTN has announced that it is promoting Rick Young to the role of senior vice president of global products. Young had previously served as the vice president of global business development since he joined LTN in 2018.

Rick Young

In the role of SVP, Young will be responsible for the LTN Global product portfolio across all divisions. He will work with divisional product management teams to set the company’s strategic direction and cultivate partnerships that will enable unique services within the media ecosystem, per LTN.

“Rick has a lengthy record of leadership in organizations dedicated to content production and delivery technology,” said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN Global. “We value his deep industry knowledge as well as his thoughtful and creative approach to strategy and building unique, growth-oriented solutions. His dedication and leadership will be vital as LTN continues to extend its technology portfolio and end-to-end service offerings for content creation, distribution and monetization.”

Prior to joining LTN in 2018, Young had served in senior executive roles at Encompass Digital Media, was vice president and general manager at Bitcentral, vice president of products and services at Clearlap, vice president of product management at Pathfire and manager of production services at Virage.