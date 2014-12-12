Rich Hajdu Joins Bannister Lake Software

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA–Bannister Lake Software, a broadcast graphics automation supplier, has announced the addition of Rich Hajdu as vice president of key accounts. Hajdu will be responsible for promoting Bannister Lake graphics content management solutions to groups, networks, channels and other major accounts.



Hajdu also continues as principal consultant with SandRun Consultants. He has held positions in sales, operations and marketing management with a number of companies, including Tektronix/Grass Valley, Chyron, Harris, Utah Scientific and Beck TV.