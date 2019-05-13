Rhett Mapin Tapped as Broadcast Pix’s Regional Sales Manager

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—Broadcast Pix has announced that, as of May 1, Rhett Mapin has taken over the position of regional sales manager for the central and southeast regions of the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, Mexico and central Canada.

Mapin’s career began as a broadcast engineer for local TV before he moved into sales for Abekas Video Systems. He has previously served as a regional sales manager for Telestream, Vizrt, Discreet and Pinnacle Systems. Most recently he was the vice president of sales for ONE CONNXT.

Mapin is based out of the greater Atlanta area.