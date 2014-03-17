Revolabs Announces Acquisition by Yamaha Corp.

SUDBURY, MASS.—Revolabs announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Yamaha Corp. The merger of the two companies will help Yamaha further grow its enterprise presence for audio equipment.



“By combining Revolabs’ wireless microphone systems and wireless conference phones with Yamaha’s voice communication devices and professional audio equipment, we expect to be able to create even more appealing solutions for our customers. In the future we aim to accelerate our progress in expanding sales in the electronics business domain, one of the goals announced in the Yamaha Management Plan 2016, our medium-term management plan, by combining the technology and know-how of both companies,” ssaid Mr. Takuya Nakata, president of Yamaha Corp.



Revolabs will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corp. and execute on its existing roadmap with the current management team. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2014 after receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Moelis & Company acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Revolabs in connection with the transaction.

