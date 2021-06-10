RetroCrush Lands on Peacock

NEW YORK—Digital Media Rights has launched its 24 hour RetroCrush channel on the Peacock streaming service and has announced that additional anime series and movies from the RetroCrush library will stream on Peacock in the coming months.

RetroCrush initially launched on social media, growing to become one of the most popular anime channels on YouTube and Facebook, with more than 1.2 million subscribers/follower, and averaging 38 million monthly video views.

To build on that success, it launched in 2020 as a standalone OTT service and app, which is available on OS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and smart TVs, and on desktop at www.retrocrush.tv.

DMR co-founder and CEO David Chu noted that the company was particularly “proud of the meteoric rise that RetroCrush has experienced since launching just two years ago as a social video channel” and described “today’s deal with Peacock is yet another significant benchmark for the brand.”

DMR owns and operates seven OTT channels and is also a content aggregator and distributor with a catalog containing more than 7,500 premium titles from leading TV networks, studios, producers and sales agents.