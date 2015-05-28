Rentrak Introduces TV Analytics Platform Rubik

PORTLAND, ORE. – Not to be confused with the popular brain-teaser, this Rubik seeks to provide answers. Rentrak, a provider of worldwide consumer viewership information for the entertainment and marketing industries, has unveiled the Rubik, an analytics platform to gauge viewing patterns, advertising exposure and the products viewers use and buy against Rentrak’s TV audience ratings.

Equipped with Rentrak’s Advanced Demographics, Rubik allows networks and advertising agencies to understand and identify the most relevant target households. Rubik can also combine different segments into a campaign target so custom reach and frequency reports can be defined and calculated.

Rubik is already in use with 10 major national networks and one major agency holding company.