Red Bee, Spring Media Kicking Off Women’s Soccer Streaming Service

LONDON—Women’s soccer has found its very own streaming home with the announcement that Red Bee Media and Spring Media will partner on a global OTT service called Wnited. The service is expected to launch in Q1 2020.

Following this past summer’s Women’s World Cup, Wnited will bring viewers content from professional leagues in the Americas, Europe and Asia, as well as national team matches. The service will have both free and paid subscription options and feature more than 300 live matches and video on-demand content.

The service was developed by Red Bee and will be hosted on its OTT platform, which supports high-end viewing on all devices, global reach and low-latency live feeds.

“Women’s football has reached a turning point when it comes to both viewership and media interest and we believe we’re just at the beginning of a steep growth curve,” said Tobias Osmund, CEO of Spring Media.

Wnited has reportedly already confirmed deals with two top leagues to stream matches, and more announcements are expected in the buildup to launch.