Røde Microphones Promotes Wilson to CEO

SILVERWATER, AUSTRALIA—Røde Microphones has named Damien Wilson as the new CEO of The Freedman Electronics Group. He has been promoted from Røde Microphones’ sales and marketing director. The Freedman Electronics Group consists of pro audio brands Røde, Aphex, Event Electronics and SoundField.

Damien Wilson

He will take over for Peter Freedman, the group’s founder and managing director, who will now have more time for “product conception and development, manufacturing innovation, brand acquisition, and personal representation for the group internationally,” according to the announcement. Freedman also plans to work as an advocate for Australian manufacturing and export.

Wilson joined the Freedman Electronics/ Røde team in 2007 as a marketing manager and was promoted to global sales and marketing director. He also worked as general manager of Røde Microphones’ U.S. presence from 2008-2013.

Prior to his time with Freedman, Wilson worked as a creative director at two boutique advertising agencies.