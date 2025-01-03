RCA To Unveil 55-Inch, 65-Inch NextGen TVs at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS—RCA will introduce new 55- and 65-inch NextGen TVs here at CES 2025 (Jan. 7-10) with spring availability, the company said today.

“Now that 76% of American households have access to over-the-air NextGen TV from local broadcasters RCA is proud to launch two new NextGen TV models that come fully equipped with ATSC 3.0 reception electronics,” company president Tony Bozzini said. “Broadcasters across the country are now enhancing their signals with high dynamic range [HDR], and the new sets from RCA will deliver Advanced HDR from Technicolor to provide rich, vibrant colors that will make favorite shows pop like never before.”

The 65-inch RCA NextGen TV features up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness from its 664-zone Mini-LED QLED screens and will be offered at a suggested retail price of $949.99. The 55-inch model also features up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness from its 240-zone Mini-LED QLED screen and will carry a suggested retail price of $699.99, the company said.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with RCA as they bring their new TV products to market, featuring Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology,” Rick Dumont, head of business development for HDR at Philips, said.

“This integration underscores the growing adoption of our single-layer distribution mechanism, which streamlines production and distribution while delivering a superior viewing experience,” Dumont added. “As the most widely deployed HDR format in broadcasting, especially within NextGen TV through partnerships like Sinclair, Advanced HDR by Technicolor continues to set the standard for innovation.”

The new NextGen TVs offer a 144-Hz Game Mode PRO mode and allow gaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HDR10+ gaming. The sets include a built-in 2.1 speaker system with a built-in subwoofer and speaker audio system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTV Virtual-X, the company said.

Both models include hands-free voice control, including Google Assistant, and are smart-home-ready with Apple Home and Google Home. Chromecast and Airplay support are built-in.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also at CES, RCA will show its new lineup of weatherproof, durable outdoor televisions designed to operate from minus 22 degrees to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

More information is available on the company’s website.