QuickLink To Highlight StudioPro 4K Video Production Solution At IBC Show

SWANSEA, U.K.—QuickLink will show its QuickLink StudioPro 4K video production platform at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“Our 21 years of experience developing high-end broadcast-quality solutions are built into QuickLink StudioPro, which is aimed at simplifying multi-camera live video production,” said QuickLink CEO Richard Rees. “We have seen incredible adoption of StudioPro with those who prefer easy-to-use integrated solutions whilst maintaining high-quality standards. For those making the move to the cloud, StudioPro Cloud provides anywhere-access to video production utilizing the power of the cloud, offering a fully flexible solution.”

With one frame of delay, the ultra-low latency production solution ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations, the company said.

StudioPro is much like a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint. Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create productions, it said.

Using built-in QuickLink StudioCall technology, remote guests are seamlessly integrated with Teams, Zoom, and Skype calls, other camera feeds, audio sources, images, videos and graphics. Designed for both large-scale and intimate productions, StudioPro ensures content remains on-brand and unforgettable to audiences, broadcasting to multiple physical, digital and social destinations, supporting multi-aspect ratio output at the same time, it said.

QuickLink StudioPro also supports ASIO audio devices over IP and offers advanced audio mixing capabilities, allowing for precise tuning of audio. The platform's AI-driven advanced noise reduction, echo cancellation and Studio Audio features ensure crystal audio quality, it said.

See QuickLink at IBC Show Stand 7.A55.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors