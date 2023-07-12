Quicklink Names Steve Gaeta U.S. Sales Executive
The appointment will strengthen Quicklink’s U.S. presence
NEW YORK—Remote production solution provider Quicklink has announced that it has appointed Steven Gaeta as U.S. sales executive to lead Quicklink’s sales presence in North America.
The company explained that the appointment was designed to further expand sales and support services in the United States and build on the strong growth the company has seen in the region in recent years. The company opened a U.S. office in 2021.
“On the heels of unprecedented growth in North America, we are exceptionally pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Gaeta” said Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink
In his new role based out of New York City, Gaeta will lead on-ground sales support for Quicklink, supporting the existing and on-going growth of Quicklink in United States.
“Steven brings a wealth of industry-knowledge that will prove invaluable towards Quicklink’s commitment to strengthen sales and support services in North America,” Rees added.
With a strong sales management background, Gaeta will enable Quicklink to further develop their operations and customer relations within the United States and be the first point of contact for for U.S.-based customers, which include CNN, Bloomberg, COMCAT, CBS, Fox Sports, S&P Global, and others.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Quicklink team and have the opportunity to represent Quicklink’s sales operations here in the United States, especially the exciting recent solution launches announced at NAB 2023.” said Steven Gaeta, U.S. sales executive of Quicklink. “Quicklink’s growth in United States is very impressive, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the foreseen growth of Quicklink in North America.”
