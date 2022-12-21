Quasar Science Releases New Firmware Update for Rainbow LED Fixtures
The new firmware v0.7 brings new capabilities, including several that are beneficial in virtual production
LOS ANGELES—Quasar Science today released a new firmware update for its Double Rainbow and Rainbow 2 RGBX linear LED fixtures.
Available as a free download (opens in new tab), Firmware v0.7 offers new features and improvements, including parameter controls for image-based lighting, the company said.
Offering several benefits for virtual production, the latest version features lighting profiles with global parameters to set the color space and white point of input media, allowing users to match adjacent outputs, such as a video wall, for accurate and consistent rendering and providing control over lighting in virtual environments, it said.
“Global parameters for pixel mapping, such as white point, spectrum control and color space, are not available in traditional RGB profiles,” said Quasar Science CTO Ben Dynice. “We have created these new DMX profiles specifically for pixel mapping for image-based lighting. Now, for example, users can change from pixel mapping a source video that is in Rec 709 to another source that uses traditional color management on the fly for more accurate and correctly balanced light.”
Users can control the color space of Rainbow fixtures to match the playback media with a single DMX parameter along with control of global parameters with new pixel-mapping profiles, it said.
The RGBVW profile (RGB Variable White) allows pixel-level control over RGB, CCT and +/- Green with control of the global parameters, including spectrum, color space and output level. The VRGB profile (Video RGB) adds CCT and +/- Green into the global parameters to minimize the DMX footprint, the company said.
Two new color engines for use with new color spaces are also available. The Absolute Hue RGBX color engine offers users the maximum capabilities of the LED diode set. The Relative Colorimetric color engine is x-y calibrated with color temperature (CCT) calculated into the output and maximized Spectral Similarity Index (SSI), it said.
Other new features include:
- TimoTwo over USB.
- sACN priorities to improve network management.
- Fractional intensity dimming below 12%.
- Auto Lead/Follow pairing.
- Preset IP addresses for unicast networking.
The firmware update also improves RDM implementation, the UI and navigation.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.