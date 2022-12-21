Quasar Science Releases New Firmware Update for Rainbow LED Fixtures

Quasar Science’s new v0.7 firmware for the Rainbow 2 and Double Rainbow LED fixtures adds two new color engines: Absolute Hue RGBX and Relative Colorimetric.

LOS ANGELES—Quasar Science today released a new firmware update for its Double Rainbow and Rainbow 2 RGBX linear LED fixtures.

Available as a free download (opens in new tab), Firmware v0.7 offers new features and improvements, including parameter controls for image-based lighting, the company said.

Offering several benefits for virtual production, the latest version features lighting profiles with global parameters to set the color space and white point of input media, allowing users to match adjacent outputs, such as a video wall, for accurate and consistent rendering and providing control over lighting in virtual environments, it said.

“Global parameters for pixel mapping, such as white point, spectrum control and color space, are not available in traditional RGB profiles,” said Quasar Science CTO Ben Dynice. “We have created these new DMX profiles specifically for pixel mapping for image-based lighting. Now, for example, users can change from pixel mapping a source video that is in Rec 709 to another source that uses traditional color management on the fly for more accurate and correctly balanced light.”

Users can control the color space of Rainbow fixtures to match the playback media with a single DMX parameter along with control of global parameters with new pixel-mapping profiles, it said.

The RGBVW profile (RGB Variable White) allows pixel-level control over RGB, CCT and +/- Green with control of the global parameters, including spectrum, color space and output level. The VRGB profile (Video RGB) adds CCT and +/- Green into the global parameters to minimize the DMX footprint, the company said.

Two new color engines for use with new color spaces are also available. The Absolute Hue RGBX color engine offers users the maximum capabilities of the LED diode set. The Relative Colorimetric color engine is x-y calibrated with color temperature (CCT) calculated into the output and maximized Spectral Similarity Index (SSI), it said.

Other new features include:

TimoTwo over USB.

sACN priorities to improve network management.

Fractional intensity dimming below 12%.

Auto Lead/Follow pairing.

Preset IP addresses for unicast networking.

The firmware update also improves RDM implementation, the UI and navigation.