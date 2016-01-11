Quantum’s Xcellis Earns 2016 Storage Visions Award

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum Corp. walked away from the 2016 Storage Visions Conference a winner, as its Xcellis high-performance shared workflow storage system was rewarded with the 2016 Storage Visions Award for Visionary Products, Professional-Class System. The Storage Vision Awards recognize companies advancing the state of the art in storage technologies and showcase visionary digital storage products.

The Xcellis system consolidates data and media management, extending connectivity options and supporting hosted applications. The system integrates components of workflow storage into a single hardware system that runs off of the Quantum StorNext 5 media workflow platform.

Other finalists for the Visionary Award included Aspera Files, Avid Isis 1000, DDN WOS 360 v2.0, HGST Active Archive System, Marvell 88NV1140/88NV1120 DRAM-less NVMe controller, Panasas ActiveStor 18, Primary Data DataSphere platform, Samsung SSD 950 PRO 512GB NVMe M.2 V-NAND SSD, Samsung SM863 Enterprise, SSD, Solidfire All Flash storage system, and Spectra Logic ArticBlue.

The 2016 Storage Visions Conference took place from Jan. 4-5 at the Luxor Conference Center in Las Vegas.