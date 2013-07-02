Qatar TV Builds Broadcast Facility on Riedel Communications Platform

DUBAI, U.A.E. —Qatar TV has installed a Riedel intercom system across its new 5,000-square-meter broadcast facility, which includes a 1,100-square-meter studio.



Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom, Acrobat digital wireless intercom, Performer digital partyline intercom and RiFace universal radio interface systems were supplied and integrated by Sony Professional Solutions MEA as part of the broadcast solution within the Doha facility to ensure flexible and clear communications throughout the operation.



“The Riedel system enabled and even facilitated open voice communications between our different teams, ultimately resulting in more streamlined and efficient operation here at QTV,” said Abdulkarim Elsabbagh, head of operations at QTV.



The intercom installation is centered on Riedel’s Artist platform. It features two Artist 128 mainframes and one Artist 64 mainframe, which are networked via a redundant fiber ring that assures continuous system uptime. QTV can expand this system by adding Artist frames to the fiber ring. QTV employs about 65 intercom panels from the Artist 2000 series, and the Artist system also provides VoIP connectivity and MADI interfacing between the facility’s LAWO audio consoles.



The Performer digital partyline intercom and Acrobat digital wireless intercom systems are integrated seamlessly with the Artist platform. QTV has also incorporated professional mobile radios into the installation via Riedel’s RiFace universal radio interface.



“Providing a scalable, reliable platform for communications across this facility, the Riedel line of intercom solutions helps QTV to make the most of its exceptional new production capabilities,” said Ahmed Magd El Din, international sales manager, Middle East at Riedel Communications.



