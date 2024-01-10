pureIntegration’s ContentCheck Uses AI to Automate Political Ad Compliance

RESTON, VA— pureIntegration , a provider of IT and Ad Tech consultancy and software solutions has launched “ContentCheck,” a new SaaS offering that the company says automates the classification and compliance review process for political video advertising content. Available now, ContentCheck combines pureIntegration’s Ad Tech industry expertise and AI technologies to automate the political ad content review process to analyze and report on each piece of content’s compliance with federal, state, local, and provider-specific standards and regulations.

Currently, media companies have to manually review each political ad to classify and cross-check against compliance regulations, which can create staffing, workflow, and accuracy challenges while slowing down the order-to-revenue process. ContentCheck, operating on pureIntegration’s established Bullseye platform, uses AI-based technologies, including Computer Vision, Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning to augment human insight to streamline workflows.

“As a trusted partner to the media and advertising industries for nearly two decades, our focus and commitment have remained steadfast in helping our customers to modernize their workflows, capitalize on efficiencies, and position their organizations for scalable growth,” commented Clayton LiaBraaten, Chief Commercial Officer for pureIntegration. “ContentCheck is a direct result of our forward-thinking commitment and is well-positioned to deliver incredible value to media companies, especially with the projected double-digit increase in political ad spending this year. Some of our customers using ContentCheck in beta have shared how it has reduced the bottleneck in their workflow, allowing their ad sales teams to generate new revenue opportunities while minimizing the enterprise’s risk of non-compliance.”

In addition to providing a more streamlined review and workflow through automation, ContentCheck also addresses resourcing, workflow and headcount limitations. As a fully managed SaaS solution running 24/7, pureintegration says ContentCheck provides near-constant review and elasticity to quickly expand capacity without necessitating a surge in hiring or additional training.

This scalable workflow, the company claims, allows experts to make smarter and more informed decisions more quickly and effectively. The SaaS model ensures low operational overhead while delivering adaptability and highly customized configurations, making ContentCheck flexible for the broader media ecosystem, from MVPDs and content providers to advertising agencies and creators, it said.