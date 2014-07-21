ProMAX Systems Acquires Cache-A

SANTA ANA, CALIF.— ProMAX Systems, manufacturer of video storage servers and editing workstations, has announced the acquisition of Cache-A, a supplier of network-attached video archive appliances.



ProMAX will continue to sell the Cache-A appliance product line including Prime-Cache, Pro-Cache, Power Cache as well as the associated libraries and expansion chassis. Hartmann added that ProMAX’s plans include integrating Cache-A’s archival technology into the multi-functional capabilities of Platform storage solutions. Cache-A archival systems have historically been a complementary tool set for ProMAX’s Platform shared storage solutions.



Cache-A, launched in 2008, provides media archive technology that supports TAR and LTFS formats. Effective immediately, ProMAX will provide ongoing support to existing Cache-A customers, honoring existing warranties, extended warranties and support contracts moving forward.

