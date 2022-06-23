Professional Tiffen Filters Available for DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—Tiffen has announced its 3-Filter Neutral Density Kit for the DJI Mini 3 Pro. The lightweight filters allow users to manage the camera aperture for ideal exposure without color shift and provides a simple, professional method of controlling the lighting conditions while operating this popular drone.

The Tiffen Mini 3 Pro 3 Filter Kit comes complete with three neutral density filters (ND8, ND16 and ND32) that reduce light passing through to the camera's sensor. The ND8 yields 3-stop reduction, the ND16 4-stop reduction and the ND32 cuts the light by 5 stops.

Tiffen Drone filters are made from optical glass with waterproof and scratch-proof multi-coating, which reduces reflection while maintaining clarity and color fidelity. The rectangular filter rings are built of lightweight and durable aluminum. The Tiffen Mini 3 Pro 3 Filter Kit also includes a protective carry case, and cleaning cloth at an MSRP of $69.99.