Pro Monitor Shipments Fall Off in EMEA

DUNSTABLE, ENGLAND—EMEA profressional monitor shipments experienced a significant decline in Q1 2013, dropping 11 percent (558 units) quarter-over-quarter to reach 4,809 units, according to Futuresource Consulting’s Broadcast and Professional Video Monitor Quarterly Track service.



“The decline can be largely attributed to further declines within the LCD market, especially within the 15-16- and 17-19-inch segments across key territories,” said Claire McMahon, market analyst for broadcast equipment at Futuresource Consulting.



However, the 17-19-inch segment saw a rise in MEA, increasing 90 percent to reach 369 units. This region is increasing funding to broadcast infrastructure, and the rise of sales within the segment can be attributed to the popularity of 19-inch racks.



In Europe, shipments of OLED experienced falls of 11 percent due mainly to heavy declines in Italy as the region failed to maintain the high levels seen in Q3 and Q4 2012.



“However, due to the aforementioned increased investment in broadcast across MEA, OLED shipments increased 160 percent QoQ, to 115 units,” said McMahon.



The overall EMEA market only declined 2 percent QoQ to €13.2 million, as increased sales within the 22-26-inch segment helped to boost ASP and offset the declines in the value of OLED models. The MEA market experienced an increase QoQ in value terms of 64 percent, to €2.3 million.



