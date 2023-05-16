Prime Video Inks Pickleball Deal

NEW YORK—Amazon’s Prime Video has signed a multiyear deal with the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, giving Prime Video exclusive global streaming rights to four live PPA Tour events per year, including the 2023-24 PPA World Championship Series.

Coverage on Prime Video starts Thursday, May 18, with the Acrytech Atlanta Open presented by Vizzy from Life Time in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

The Prime Video schedule for PPA events is:

May 18-21: Acrytech Atlanta Open presented by Vizzy, Atlanta, 10:00 a.m EDT – 6:00 p.m. EDT (daily)

August 24-27: Vulcan Kansas City Open, Kansas City, 11:00 a.m. EDT – 7:00 p.m. EDT (daily)

October 5-8: Guaranteed Rate Championships presented by Thorlo, Las Vegas, 1:00 p.m. EDT – 9:00 p.m. EDT (daily)

October 12-15: CIBC (USA vs. World) Boca Raton Open, Boca Raton, 10:00 a.m. EDT – 6:00 p.m. EDT (daily)

Coverage of the PPA Tour on Prime Video will feature top pickleball athletes, including the No. 1-ranked men’s doubles team of Ben and Collin Johns, the No. 1-ranked women’s doubles team of Anna Leigh Waters and Anna Bright, the No. 2-ranked men’s doubles team of Riley Newman and Matt Wright, the No. 2-ranked women’s doubles team of Lucy Kovalova and Callie Smith, and the No. 1-ranked mixed doubles team of Ben Johns and Waters, Prime Video reported.