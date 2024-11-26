Prime Video Adds More FAST Channels for the Holidays

“Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime” is one of Prime Video’s Yuletide FAST offerings.

Amazon’s Prime Video continues to bulk up its free, ad-supported streaming TV channels with the launch of holiday-themed channels and other services.

The additions boost the total Prime Video FAST channel lineup to more than 500 channels, with many more to come via Amazon’s recently announced plans to launch more than 150 local PBS stations and the PBS Kids multicast channel services as FAST offerings over the coming months. The PBS service will be free but will not have ads.

Amazon described the new holiday-themed FAST channels as follows:

Hallmark Holiday Favorites: Your cozy corner for festive, feel-good Hallmark holiday favorite movies that uplift your heart and bring non-stop joy all season long.

Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime: Get into the holiday spirit with your favorite Lifetime Holiday Movies featuring star-studded talent.

Always Christmas: A variety of well-known and brand-new holiday movies, from royalty romances to seasonal classics. Films include "A Christmas Princess", "A Cape Cod Christmas", "A Holiday for Love" and "The Dog Who Saved Christmas" .

Vevo Holiday: Current and classic music videos to help you celebrate the season. Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, plus many more of your favorite artists.

Current and classic music videos to help you celebrate the season. Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, plus many more of your favorite artists. America’s Test Kitchen Holidays: The finest recipes and ideas for entertaining during Thanksgiving and the holidays are on showcase around the clock.