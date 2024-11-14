PBS, Amazon To Launch 150+ Local Stations and PBS Kids as FAST Channels

CULVER CITY, Calif.—In a notable expansion of the way viewers can watch local PBS stations, the network and Amazon said more than 150 public TV stations and the PBS Kids channel will launch ad-free over the coming months as a Prime Video FAST offering.

This marks the first time this programming will be available for free on a major streaming service to customers across the country.

Additionally, PBS Distribution (PBSd), a leading distributor of public media content around the world, will offer two new FAST channels, PBS Drama and PBS Documentaries. These channels will be available exclusively for a limited time on Prime Video starting Nov. 26. PBSd will also offer a “pop-up” FAST channel featuring a rotating selection of classic PBS shows, starting with “Reading Rainbow."

This launch marks a significant milestone for PBS in delivering a curated lineup of programming from member stations to a broader FAST audience, particularly at a time when two in three U.S. viewers use ad-supported streaming platforms. FAST Channels on Amazon are accessible through Prime Video and Fire TV. Non-Prime users will have free access to PBS programming under the “Watch for Free” section within Prime Video, PBS and Amazon said.

”We’re delighted to bring PBS’s trusted, high-quality programming to our FAST channels,” Prime Video Marketplace Head Ryan Pirozzi said. “We have put together one of the most exciting FAST offerings today for Prime Video customers, driven by a highly personalized experience, and a leading selection of channels featuring fan-favorite series, movies, news, sports and more. We know our customers will be excited to discover that their beloved PBS member stations and two new PBS FAST Channels are now part of our growing offering.”

PBS, PBS Kids and local station content is also available on PBS.org and pbskids.org, as well as the PBS app and the PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and smart TVs from Samsung, Xumo and Vizio. Members of local PBS stations may also view an extended library of programming via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website or contact your local station.