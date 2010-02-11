PRG Acquires Davis Audio Visual

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y.: Production Resource Group LLC said today it has acquired Davis Audio Visual of Denver. Davis provides A/V and computer management services for corporations and association sin North American and Europe. Transaction terms were not disclosed.



“Davis’ resources and expertise in meetings and convention services, particularly their proprietary presentation and speaker management system, adds depth to our Corporate and Tradeshow Services division and gives us an enhanced presence in the Denver market,” said Scott Hansen, senior vice president of PRG. Tim Dyer, president of Davis, becomes general manager of PRG’s rental facility in Denver.



PRG has roughly 20 facilities across the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom. Clients have included Aerosmith, Perl Jam and the 2008 Democratic National Convention.