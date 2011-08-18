Preco to unveil two new Cooltouch monitors

Preco will display two additions to the Cooltouch range of rack-mountable monitors, model XP-2401HD and model RX-702HD monitor, at IBC2011.

The XP-2401HD is designed for content producers and broadcasters who need to monitor digital video images, video waveforms, timecode, audio signal levels and program sound within a single device. With its 24in 16:9 multiformat LCD screen, integral SD/HD-SDI de-embedder and audio confidence loudspeakers, the XP-2401HD is designed for mobile production vehicles, post-production studios and presentation studios.

The RX-702HD is a dual 7in widescreen LCD monitor designed to fit 3RU of a standard 19in rack space. It handles SD-SDI and HD-SDI (625/525 autosensing), HDMI, component, dual composite video and audio.

Each of the two screens is a high-brightness active matrix TFT LCD with 800 RGB triads x 480 pixels resolution. Aspect ratio is switchable between 16:9 and 4:3. Each display is complemented by its own audio monitoring channel sourced from analog inputs or extracted from the SDI streams.

See Preco at IBC2011 Stand 8.E49.