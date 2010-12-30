Preco to make UK exhibition debut of Teranex Mini at BVE 2011

The three-in-one Teranex Mini compact up/down/crossconverter and SD standards converter will make its UK exhibition debut at the Preco stand during BVE 2011 in London's Earls Court, Feb. 15-17.

Housed in a 5in x 1.14in x 8.5in unit with front-panel controls, the Teranex Mini can perform real-time SD-to-HD and HD-to-SD format conversion between a wide variety of video standards ranging from 480i/59.94 and 576i/50 SD to 1080i/50, 1080i/59.94 and 1080sf23.98.

Rear-panel connectivity includes one BNC 10-bit SD/HD-SDI 1.485Gb/s input with embedded audio, one BNC SD/HD-SDI active-loop output and two BNC SD/HD-SDI 10-bit 1.485 Gb/s outputs with embedded audio.

Precise adjustment of video settings, such as gain, black level, hue, saturation, detail enhancement and sharpness, as well as input/output settings, audio settings and numerous advanced features, can be performed via supplied IP-based software.