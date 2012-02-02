Preco launches Cooltouch RX-702HD video monitor in UK market

Preco has chosen BVE 2012 for the UK introduction of a major addition to the Cooltouch range of video monitors. Designed for use wherever space is at a premium, the RX-702HD incorporates dual 7in 16:9 LCD screens and delivers high image quality even when viewed in bright ambient light.

Each of the RX-702HD's two screens is a high-brightness active matrix TFT LCD with 800 RGB triads x 480 pixels resolution. Aspect ratio is switchable between 16:9 and 4:3. Both displays are complemented by their own audio monitoring channels, which can be sourced from analog inputs or extracted from SDI streams.

The Cooltouch RX-702HD occupies 3RU of a standard 19in rack space. It handles SD-SDI and HD-SDI (625/525 autosensing), HDMI, component, dual composite video, plus audio. Additional connectivity features include dual DVI-I/HDMI (shared via a gender converter), four composite video inputs and two reclocked SDI outputs.

The RX-702HD is housed in a metal enclosure measuring 483mm x 130mm x 53mm and weighs 1.8kg. Power can be sourced from a 12VDC supply or via the included universal mains adaptor.