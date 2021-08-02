Post House Fifty Fifty Adds Leader Waveform Monitor

LONDON—Production and post house Fifty Fifty here has acquired a Leader LV5600 waveform monitor for use as a master reference for quality control of TV and digital film productions at its Soho headquarters.

"The LV5600 was a crucial addition to our equipment jigsaw. It provides all the tools we need to ensure conformance with the strict standards laid down by the major video-on-demand content providers,” said Fifty Fifty managing director Alex Meade. “The operating menu is well structured and highly intuitive, as Kevin Salvidge of Leader demonstrated when he visited us to host a very effective training session.”

The waveform monitor offers Cineline and Cinezone tools that enable real-time signal monitoring with the ability to “drill down for closer study” when an element in the signal flow requires a closer look, he said.

“Measurements are consistent, repeatable and can be stored or exported. Our operators have the freedom to configure the internal display screen to allow precise comparison of multiple signal parameters,” said Meade.

Leader's LV5600 is a mains-powered SDI/IP waveform monitor in a half-rack width 3 RU desktop chassis. It offers a touchscreen front panel display and can be configured to provide all the facilities needed to monitor UHD/HD/SD SDI, as well as video-over-IP signals, seamlessly in a hybrid operating environment.

Engineering-related features provided as standard include test pattern generation, closed-caption monitoring, CIE color chart, high dynamic range measurement, focus assist, adjustable screen layout, tally interface, 4K/UHD operation, 10G IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces. SMPTE ST 2022-6, SMPTE ST 2022-7 and SMPTE ST 2110 protocols are all supported.

Distributor Thameside provided the waveform monitor.