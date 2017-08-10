Portland Timbers Equip Stadium With Grass Valley Gear
MONTREAL—Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers added a number of new products from Grass Valley to its stadium production team for this season. Now installed in the team’s Providence Park are a K2 Dyno replay system, GV Korona 2M/E production switcher and three Focus 75 Live 720p/1080i switchable HD cameras to help the team capture and share footage for streaming, replay and TV broadcasts both in the stadium and at home.
The GV Korona features a menu integrated into the panel, including tight integration with the Xpression graphics engine. The system also uses the same OLED and color technologies as larger GV panels and features built-in touchscreens in the transition areas that provide status of the M/E bank at a glance.
The K2 Dyno system features multi-channel replay and remote access to highlights and clips through ShareFelx. With the Focus 75 Live cameras, each contains three Xensium-FT CMOS imagers with global shutter to eliminate rolling shutter artifacts.
The Portland Timbers’ production team had previously used Grass Valley equipment.
