Portland Community Media Upgrades with JVC for Field Production

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC announced Portland Community Media, the government and public access provider for Portland, Ore., has purchased 22 JVC GY-HM600 and nine GY-HM850 ProHD camcorders to support local programming production for its six channels.



The new cameras are replacing a fleet of JVC GY-HM100 and GY-HM700 ProHD cameras that are still working but have been in use for five years. The station deployed its GY-HM600s in November following a mandatory field production workshop, which covered camera basics, audio, and lighting over three, three-hour sessions. Training for the GY-HM850s, which will be used by PCM’s more advanced producers, is handled in one session, and those cameras will be available later this month.



PCM transitioned to a file-based production workflow when it acquired its first JVC cameras in 2009, and JVC’s native file recording has streamlined post production with Apple Final Cut Pro. Producers have also benefitted from the use of non-proprietary SDHC recording media.