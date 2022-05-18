Pluto TV Launches In Nordics

COPENHAGEN / STOCKHOLM / OSLO—Pluto TV has expanded to the Nordics, launching in Sweden, Denmark and Norway with a programming line-up that features more than 70 unique and locally curated channels in each country.

Pluto TV is launching in the Nordics through a previously announced partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group).

As a result of that partnership, Pluto TV, will launch in combination with a local AVOD service, Viafree that provides a premium free streaming experience to audiences in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Following the launch, Viafree will be phased out as a stand-alone service, the companies said.

NENT Group serves as Pluto TV’s exclusive advertising sales partner in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

“Pluto TV launched with a mission to entertain the planet and today’s highly-anticipated launch in the Nordics brings us another step closer to achieving our goal,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO, Paramount Streaming. “Forging this alliance with a respected leader like NENT further demonstrates the type of bold innovation we are employing to advance our global footprint. The union of Pluto TV and Viafree delivers the best of both worlds, debuting a frictionless and free streaming destination with something for everyone.”

Pluto TV in the Nordics features titles from Paramount’s beloved brands, as well as extensive hours of local hits from Viafree.

Users can watch Pluto TV for free via Web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV will be available in June.