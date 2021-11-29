ViacomCBS, NENT Partner for Pluto TV's Launch in the Nordics

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM—ViacomCBS Networks International and the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) have announced a partnership for the launch of new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022.

The service will combine ViacomCBS' free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with the biggest pan-Nordic AVOD platform Viafree. NENT Group will serve as the platform's leading advertising sales partner.

The Pluto TV FAST/AVOD platform will feature curated channels and on-demand programming featuring international and local content. Content will include Viafree local favorites like 'Paradise,' 'Luxury Trap' and 'Familien fra Bryggen', as well as global content from ViacomCBS' library, including 'The Hills,' 'Awkward,' 'MTV Unplugged' and 'Catfish.' There will also be content from multiple partners packaged in thematic channels like Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV History, and Pluto TV Comedy, among others.

"Continuing to expand Pluto TV as the world-leading free ad-supported streaming TV service is a critical element of our streaming strategy, and we are delighted to partner with NENT Group to create this new and expanded version of Pluto TV,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI. “The combination of our global content pipeline and Pluto TV's best-in-class tech global platform, with NENT Group's ad sales scale and powerful local Viafree content, will position Pluto TV as the leading player in the growing FAST/AVOD space. Overall, this transformational partnership will boost Pluto TV's growth internationally, and we expect to replicate this strategic model across key international markets."

Following the launch of Pluto TV, Viafree will be phased out as a stand-alone platform.

Pluto TV is available in 26 markets globally, including the US, Latin America, and Europe.