Pluto TV Fast Channels To Launch On 10 Play In Australia

Paramount has announced that on August 31, 50+ FAST channels from Pluto TV will launch on the Paramount-owned digital platform 10 Play in Australia.

The channels will be available in a dedicated branded area on 10 Play.

“These 50 Pluto TV channels represent our first step to engage with Australian audiences and we are happy to mark this milestone by partnering with 10 Play, demonstrating once more the strength of our Paramount ecosystem,” said Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international general manager for Pluto TV. “As pioneers in the FAST industry, we are bringing a new and unique user experience through curated channels dedicated to this market. Our mix of local and international content which matches the needs of our local audiences is what makes Pluto TV so valuable for viewers, clients, and partners across the world’

“We’re excited to give our consumers a sneak peek of the ultimate lean-back experience provided by Pluto TV,” added Jarrod Villani, executive vice president, chief operating and commercial officer and regional lead, Paramount Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). “We cannot wait to offer to our Australian viewers dedicated and curated content for every generation and taste featuring cult classics and global smash hit TV series to entertain devotees and lure new fans.”

“This announcement builds on 10 Play’s success in 2023 – the biggest year ever for the platform with minutes viewed up 21% on 2022,” Villani continued. “It gives 10 Play a unique and strong point of difference in the Australian market that will build on nearly a decade of insights gathered from delivering alternate viewing experiences.”