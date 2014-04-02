PlayBox Technology Adds CaptureBox Pro Multichannel Ingest Server

SOFIA, BULGARIA— PlayBox Technology has added to its product range with the introduction of CaptureBox Pro.



CaptureBox Pro enables multiple channels of HD or SD content to be captured from a SDI and IP sources.



“Since only about 30 percent of the content in the world is digitized, tape ingest is still major feature in the content acquisition facilities” said PlayBox Technology CTO Stanislav Petkov. “Multichannel operation is a must for the busy schedules of tape transfer service providers and TV channels. Scheduled ingest tasks are also an important part of the workflow. Various feeds can be ingested without user intervention. Flexible metadata handling and creation gives us the possibility to provide integration with third-party systems.”



CaptureBox Pro can handle a range of input signals, accepting HD/SD SDI, analog sources and MPEG transport streams. All four video sources can be monitored on a single screen and controlled via a new streamlined user interface. Audio levels can be monitored as loudness/true-peak displays and adjusted when required. The ingested materials are available for playback seconds after ingest commences. The CaptureBox Pro feature set also includes capture list import from third-party traffic systems, support for CEA-608/708 closed-captioning and automated VTR control via RS-422 with batch-capture listing.