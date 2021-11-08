PlayBox Neo To Make European Debut Of Capture Suite At IBC 2021

SOPHIA, Bulgaria—PlayBox Neo will make the European debut of its latest broadcast playout system at IBC 2021, Dec. 3-6, in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center.

The company will demonstrate its complete playout solution, handling every element of content management from ingest and pre-production to scheduling and transmission. The modular solution gives broadcasters the ability to choose between hardware-, software- or cloud-based operation. A hybrid approach is also supported. The solution can be scaled from a single regional or thematic channel to a global network, the company said.

"The two years which have elapsed since the last IBC show have seen major advances across many sectors of the broadcast media industry," says PlayBox Neo CEO Pavlin Rahnev.

"Most significant of these have been the need for maximum flexibility in where, when and how broadcasters choose to work given the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic," he continued. "Secure IP-based operation has long been a core feature of our technology, allowing easy control of the entire playout process regardless of physical distance.

PlayBox Neo Capture Suite will make its first European appearance at IBC 2021. It is designed to speed up ingest workflows for TV networks, post-production facilities and playout service providers.

Operators can control multiple ingest channels across multiple servers. Input selection, ingest presets, file-naming conventions, assignment and auto-transfer can be done from a single web interface. The solution includes a web-based multiviewer with black-frame and freeze-frame alarms. It also offers loudness level monitoring, the company said.

PlayBox Neo will also feature its AirBox Neo-20 automated streaming and broadcast playout system. It is available in 1U channel-in-a-box and 3U multichannel versions. Well-suited for local or IP-link remote control, it enables playlist scheduling to be done weeks before transmission. Media files can be finessed, rescheduled or integrated with live production. Playlists can be configured for 24/7 automated operation on any scale, including support for multiple time zones in multiple languages, it said.

New refinements include GPU acceleration for fast file decoding, secure web-based resource monitor configuration support for input and output, automatic alerts for absent or frozen video feeds, PiP digital video effects creation and loudness monitoring, the company said.

Transport stream and XDCAM MXF file clips can be played back while still being ingested. Enhanced connectivity capabilities include NDI input in addition to the existing compatibility with SDI, MPEG-2 TS and IP streams. NDI output is also now included, supplementing the existing SDI, SRT/UDP/RTP stream and RTMPS outputs, it said.

PlayBox Neo will also showcase its Cloud2TV for content ingest, graphic editing, media browsing with metadata management, clip trimming, QC and verification, transcoding, playlist management and audit logging. Available as a SaaS subscription, Cloud2TV is fully compatible with an existing AirBox Neo-20 playout infrastructure.

See PlayBox Neo at IBC 2021 Stand 8.B71.