PlayBox Neo to Celebrate 25th Anniversary at IBC 2024

SOFIA, Bulgaria—PlayBox Neo has announced that it will mark its 25th year anniversary at IBC2024, unveiling its range of smart media playout solutions. During the show in Amsterdam from Sept. 13 - 16 at Stand 7.A17., the provider of broadcast media playout, streaming and channel branding technologies will be showing attendees the latest versions of Media Gateway, AirBox Neo-20, Capture Suite, Channel-in-a-Box and Cloud2TV

With solutions designed for international media content owners and broadcasters navigating multi-platform, multimedia, multichannel environments, PlayBox Neo will demonstrate at IBC how its entire series of television channel management, graphic branding and playout solutions integrate into one single affordable solution. From a single desktop, PlayBox Neo’s suite of products control ingest, transmission, scheduling through to playout, delivering efficient and scalable workflows, the company said.

Media Gateway allows the reception, transmission and conversion of a wide range of broadcast signals to simplify the everyday tasks of content delivery and distribution. AirBox Neo-20 offers automated content streaming with 4K-UHD optimization; Capture Suite enables users to control multiple ingest channels, spread on multiple servers from a single web user interface; and finally, Channel-in-a-Box provides an all-in-one solution for UHD, SD, and HD channels.

Over the past 25 years, PlayBox Neo has achieved global growth and enhanced many media businesses. Their products leverage decades of innovation that ensures the delivery of unique competitive advantages to broadcasters and are designed to help broadcasters adopt new business models and to support companies as they adapt and transform in the face of revolutionary technological change.

Over the years, PlayBox Neo has contributed significantly to the industry’s success with some of the first groundbreaking playout and Channel-in-a-Box solutions to ever hit the market. Many customers over the past 25 years are still benefiting from PlayBox Neo’s longevity and impressive legacy which includes EutelSat, CME, United Media, Canal+/SPI, Olympusat, RCN, NileSat, IkoMedia/STN, GulfSat, Tata Communications, ThaiCom, TVB and many more.

Notable highlights of its history include various awards, upgrades and development breakthroughs. The AirBox Neo-20 playout automation system launched in 1999 and achieved world-wide success after PlayBox Neo initiated international distribution in 2002. With 2020 marking the beginning of a new decade, PlayBox Neo unveiled the new Capture Suite, even in the year of a major pandemic. Further success followed in 2021 with the launch of TS Тime Delay and Media Gateway, a solution that won TV Technology’s Best of Show Award at NAB. In 2024, the installed base of playout and branding channels exceeded 20,000, demonstrating continued success.

PlayBox Neo’s founder and CEO Pavlin Rahnev reveals the formula of success, “Rule one in the broadcast media business is to listen carefully to customer feedback. Rule two is to respond constructively and promptly by delivering enhanced services that help transform customer experience into success. Reflecting on PlayBox Neo’s 25 year legacy encourages us to focus on what’s ahead today.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We are on the cusp of a new journey to empower customers to continue to step into the future with us with reassurance,” adds Pavlin Rahnev. “We show great appreciation and thanks to our valued customers for their ongoing loyalty and trust in our technology. With the joint effort of our distribution partners worldwide, product development colleagues, sales, marketing and administration teams, PlayBox Neo continues to lead the way in smart media solutions. Looking ahead, we see efficiency, reliability and flexibility as the key priorities across the entire media industry, freeing creative professionals to concentrate on what really matters: - our customers come first and their creative content is king, it always was, and it always will be.”

To book a meeting to see PlayBox Neo in action at IBC2024 (Stand 7.A17), click here: https://bit.ly/4dvhpdn