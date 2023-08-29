PlayBox Neo Integrates ProductionAirBox Neo-20 With Latest AP ENPS Software

SOPHIA, Bulgaria—PlayBox Neo has added an interface with AP ENPS newsroom production software to its ProductionAirBox Neo-20 multi-channel playout system, the company said.

Due for release this summer, AP ENPS Version 9.5 will include improvements to workflow efficiency, enabling users to rename stories within grouped segments, edit rundown columns from AP ENPS Mobile and auto-pin search results, the company said.

“ENPS paired with Playbox Neo’s ProductionAirBox Neo-20 makes a solid foundation for live news programming or automated news channels,” said Brian Hopman, vice president and general manager of workflow solutions for AP.

ENPS 9.5, along with the Playbook assignment planning and scheduling system from AP, delivers on the AP Workflow Solutions team’s commitment to providing seamless end-to-end solutions for its customers. In version 9.5, ENPS and AP Playbook offer a revamped user interface, providing a more modern look and user-friendly experience, he said.

“This new version of ENPS is extremely intuitive,” said Van Duke, director of U.S. operations at PlayBox Neo. “It will be a significant boost to our current clients in terms of their newsroom operations. They’ll be able to better streamline, organize and create newscast rundowns. AP is continually updating their technology at no cost to the customer. We’ve been a proud partner of AP ENPS for many years.”

ProductionAirBox Neo-20 provides four multi-channel playout for news, live programming, video walls, live production broadcasts and anywhere video/audio content is displayed.

It is designed to meet the high-reliability requirements of broadcast playout. Any changes to the playlist can be made while on air. There are no locked clips. Every clip in the playlist can be trimmed or repositioned.

Playout position can be changed on-the-fly with commands like next, jump or shuttle. Such changes are performed seamlessly without stopping a current playout session. One server can be configured with up to four independent players. Each player has a separate playlist and playout control. All four SDI interfaces can be assigned as program or preview outputs. Single-channel or multi-channel user interfaces are available to streamline the operation.