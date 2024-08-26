Planetcast Media Services To Show Unified Cloud-First Solution At IBC 2024

NEW DELHI and LONDON—Planetcast Media Services will demonstrate its new end-to-end, single-window media management and delivery offering at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The event will witness the public EMEA debut of Planetcast’s cloud-first NexC architecture. NexC empowers media companies to overcome the complexity challenge of today’s distribution landscape, enabling frictionless movement of content assets across each stage of post-production, content management, distribution and monetization.

“We are showcasing NexC’s capability to solve the complexity challenge faced by media companies today as they deal with even more formats, markets, devices, and distribution points than ever,” said Sanjay Duda, CEO of Planetcast Media Services. “Media organizations find it increasingly cumbersome and costly to navigate the various stages of post-production, content delivery and monetization. Our in-house development team of over 250 professionals are meticulously building and upgrading NexC to offer a seamless integration of media asset management, cloud playout, over-the-top (OTT), and IP distribution.

As a comprehensive, cloud-based service suite, NexC offers a Platform as a Service (PaaS) proposition. It integrates content supply chain management with upstream services like post production and content prep as well as downstream services like cloud playout, digital delivery, FAST and OTT into a single system, streamlining operations and enabling clients to meet the complexity challenge of today’s media industry.

By integrating content supply chain management, content preparation, metadata enrichment, tagging, subtitling, dubbing, editing, playout, OTT platforms and FAST channels into a single, cohesive system, NexC stands out as a comprehensive solution for media companies.

The platform's architecture is built on several core components, each accessible through Planetcast’s unified customer user interface (UI) and dashboard:

Contido – content supply chain orchestration and media asset management.

Content preparation and localization services – a full suite of core technical post-production services from quality control, technical and compliance checks to subtitling, dubbing, editing and re-scoring

RECASTER – a dynamic and robust IP transport solution.

Scheduling, playout and distribution through Cloud BATS scheduler, Cloud.X playout and RECASTER digital delivery platforms

MediaHQ – a white-labelled OTT solution for non-linear content distribution.

FAST channel services – provided by Planetcast across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia, in tandem with established ad-tech partners in U.S. Europe and Asia.

See Planetcast Media Services at IBC 2024 in Booth 5.H59

More information is available on the company’s website.