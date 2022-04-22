Planar, OptiTrack to Showcase Advanced Virtual Production, XR Tech at the 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Planar, a developer of visualization technology, and sister company OptiTrack, which specializes in 3D tracking systems, will demonstrate its range of production technology, from cutting-edge fine pitch LED display solutions for in-camera virtual production to state-of-the-art motion capture (Mocap) solutions for advanced camera tracking at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

This year’s NAB Show marks the first major broadcast industry gathering since Planar launched Planar Studios in 2021. Specializing in virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR), Planar Studios offers its customers the latest technologies in LED display and Mocap systems. The Planar Studios initiative leverages Planar’s fine pitch LED display solutions and ultra-precise tracking cameras and Mocap software from OptiTrack .

“In an age where everyone can be a broadcaster and demand to authentically reach remote audiences is unprecedented, we’re thrilled to be presenting a truly unrivaled choice of LED display and Mocap technologies,” said Executive Vice President Adam Schmidt. “Our portfolio today is backed by decades of on-camera broadcast industry leadership, offering industry-leading solutions to support everything from live television broadcasts requiring bright, reliable and superior visual performance to breathtaking cinema production looking for flexible configuration and the fastest frame and refresh rates.”

At the show, Planar and OptiTrack will present a compelling VP and XR volume complete with fine pitch LED display technology, Mocap, lighting and dynamic virtual and physical scenery captured in vivid in-camera content.

Planar’s booth will feature the following tech:

Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED displays, for the production of realistic on-camera and in-camera content, are available in 1.9 and 2.6 millimeter pixel pitches. Featuring models with Brompton and Colorlight controllers, the series supports hanging, wall-mounted, free-standing and curved LED video wall installations to integrate with broadcast as well as VP and XR studios. It features improved thermal management and uniformity, precise yet flexible color management and a wide color gamut for greater color compatibility. The LED refresh rate of 3840 Hz and frame rates ranging from 24 – 144 Hz, provides smooth motion and compatibility with a variety of camera settings, according to the company.



Planar will be in Booth #N5914 in the North Hall of the LVCC.