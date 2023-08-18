Pixellot Becomes AWS Qualified Software Partner

ATLANTA—Pixellot has announced that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partner on the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path and that it is working with AWS on infrastructure for AI-automated sports production and data solutions for federations and leagues.

Pixellot said that it has become a Technology Partner following the successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

"We are excited to become an AWS Technology Partner," said Pixellot CTO and co-founder Gal Oz. "In a world where consumer preferences are shifting constantly, the significance of working with a scalable and flexible global cloud network allows Pixellot to offer its customers advanced video technology and data solutions. Using AWS's powerful infrastructure, we can now offer content creators more cost-effective, high-quality video services than ever before. We are honored to join the other sports tech leaders spearheading the transformation powered by AWS Sports."

As a partner Pixellot gains access to a wide array of AWS resources, receiving prescriptive guidance on building, marketing and selling solutions with AWS.

Pixellot said that this collaboration will enable Pixellot to leverage the power of AWS's cloud ecosystem to enhance its services and ensure the best possible customer experience. Using AWS’s industry-leading services Pixellot will further scale its operations and services, using localized cloud services across the AWS global network, providing low-latency and a higher level of service, the company said.

Pixellot works with federations, leagues, governing bodies and media companies, offering an end-to-end solution for streaming, analyzing and monetizing sports events globally, the company said.

It offers an AI-automated sports production and streaming solution that enables live and on-demand broadcasting without requiring a camera operator or producer on site, providing an affordable and unique TV-like experience for all athletes. The partnership with AWS will further enhance Pixellot's ability to deliver dynamic video content in engaging, cost-efficient and user-friendly formats, the company said.