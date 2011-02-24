Pixel Power to feature Version 9.5 software

Pixel Power will highlight its Version 9.5 software, which enables new features for the company’s entire range of graphics systems, at the 2011 NAB Show.

New automated transition logic in Version 9.5 brings enhanced intelligence to template changes, simplifying operations and reducing the possibility of graphical playout errors. Automatic transition logic uses standard JavaScript to allow templates to modify their appearance automatically in response to changes in one or more of the objects within the template.

Version 9.5 also includes full support for stereoscopic 3-D graphics across all Pixel Power graphics systems. The stereoscopic 3-D support delivers real-time depth control.

The advanced automated graphics asset management in Version 9.5 makes it easier to deliver content across multiple viewing platforms. This new feature automatically converts files to the required format needed for a given template.

See Pixel Power at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N2034.