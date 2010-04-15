Pixel Power demonstrates stereoscopic 3-D branding solution

Pixel Power demonstrated a solution for adding stereoscopic 3-D branding graphics to broadcast channels at the 2010 NAB Show.

The demonstration relied on Pixel Power's standard Clarity 3000 graphics hardware with a preview of an enhanced version of the Clarity 3D software option to add 3-D channel-branding graphics to incoming video.

The software upgrade for stereoscopic 3-D will be available for all 3-D-capable Clarity, LogoVision and BrandMaster systems from Pixel Power. It will integrate with the existing 3-D object creation and timeline editing tools provided as part of Clarity 3D.