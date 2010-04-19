Pixel Power and Weather Central show automated weather alert system

At NAB, graphics supplier Pixel Power and Weather Central announced a new solution for broadcasters that automates the delivery of in-depth severe weather alerts and information.

For the first time, the system tightly integrates severe weather alerting directly within the main graphics operations of a station or distributed broadcast group. The jointly developed solution starts with a configuration of LIVE:Wire, Weather Central’s data services and weather wire decoding.

Weather Central’s LIVE:Wire LX automatically feeds data, maps and other alert information for formatting and delivery by Pixel Power’s BrandMaster branding switchers and LogoVision channel branding systems.

Triggered automatically, or via local or remote manual inputs from any PC, severe weather alerts and crawls can be created without any operator intervention by populating predesigned templates stored by BrandMaster or LogoVision for playout.

Pixel Power graphics systems integrate with station automation and maintain the overall look and branding of the channel, properly formatting squeezebacks and other elements to ensure a sophisticated total package.

The solution further streamlines operations by using Weather Central’s integrated workflow for simultaneously formatting and delivering weather alerts for delivery via a station’s websites and social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.