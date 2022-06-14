Pinterest Inks Major Original Content Deal with Tastemade

NEW YORK—Pinterest has announced one of its largest original content deals with a new agreement for Tastemade to supply the platform with 50 new shows as well as hundreds of new hours of live streaming programming for Pinterest TV.

The companies said that the first shows from the multi-year partnership will begin premiering exclusively on Pinterest in Q3 and Q4 of 2022 and throughout 2023. The 50 shows will debut on Pinterest via new content franchises and Idea Pins, Pinterest's multi-page video Pins.

Co-developed by Pinterest, these series will feature talent from both the Tastemade and Pinterest creator communities from around the globe. They will be produced in at least eight different languages from Tastemade's global studios across the U.S, LATAM, Europe, and APAC.

Tastemade will also produce hundreds of hours of new live streaming programming for Pinterest TV. Shot on location and in Tastemade's studios, the live streams will aim to increase total viewership, drive repeat viewers, test shopping behaviors, and encourage community engagement. Tastemade's experience with live streaming commerce will prove valuable in activating creators, brands, and consumers alike, the companies said.

"As one of our largest video partners globally, I've been so impressed by how Tastemade has expanded their platform, consistently delivers engaging content, and builds value on Pinterest," says chief content officer Malik Ducard, Pinterest. "This is a natural extension of our existing partnership as we scale our content and creator efforts at Pinterest, and I'm thrilled to build something even bigger to inspire Pinners in more languages around the world."

While Pinterest began their creator efforts by focusing on "rising stars" and "homegrown" creators, this newly expanded partnership with Tastemade will also bolster Pinterest's native-first content approach with programmers and publishers as premium content creators, the companies said.

Tastemade already drives some of the most successful content on Pinterest, with Tastemade Pins driving 200% more saves than the average Pin, the companies reported.

Tastemade currently reaches a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month.

While Tastemade has historically focused on Food, Travel, and Home & Design, this partnership will expand its programming to other categories including Beauty, Fashion, Health & Wellness, Fitness, Parenting, Pets, and more, the companies said.

"Consumers have undeniably embraced video as the preferred content medium, and one that is especially powerful in inspiring consumers to take action to create a life they love," says co-founder and CEO Larry Fitzgibbon, Tastemade. "The biggest trends in media are now in video, creators, and live streaming – and this partnership addresses all three at global scale. We have a long track record of deeply engaging the Pinterest audience and are excited to take even more Pinners from inspiration to realization through video storytelling."

As a part of the deal, Tastemade will also host a series of in-person creator events at Tastemade studios around the globe (Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Jakarta, Mumbai, São Paulo, Buenos Aires) in many of Pinterest's key international markets.