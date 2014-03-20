Pilat Media Showcases IBMS Enhancements at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Pilat Media will showcase enhancements to its Integrated Broadcast Management System. The enhancements enable advanced rights management, ad sales management, as well as multiplatform, linear and nonlinear programming for premium, cable and broadcast networks, station groups and TV platform operators.



Pilat Media has augmented its IBMS:Adapt suite of customization tools with a powerful new semantic layer that lays the foundation for simplified connectivity with the IBMS database. There’s also a new reporting server that leverages this semantic layer.





Pilat Media will also showcase the IBMS Express Cloud-based Product Suite, which allows smaller networks and stations to deploy an affordable cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution for a full-featured, streamlined workflow. Pilat Media will also introduce: the Glocal IBMS Deployment Blueprint, OTTilus Next-Generation TV Everywhere Platform, and OTTilus Service Manager. The latter offers content management with scheduling tools for managing VOD catalogues and catch-up TV services, advanced rights, ad serving rules, and rich metadata, along with multi-language support.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Pilat Media will be in booth N6224.