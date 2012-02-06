Pike Appointed VP Engineering for GlobeCast Americas



NEW YORK—GlobeCast Americas CEO Lisa Coelho announced that Randolphe "Randy" Pike has been named Vice President of Broadcast Engineering for GlobeCast Americas, according to CEO Lisa Coelho. Reporting to Chief Technology Officer Bart Palmer, Pike will oversee all of GlobeCast's day-to-day technical operations in the Americas, ensuring high quality of service and expert maintenance of systems and equipment for the company's broadcast clients. Pike will be based in Culver City, California, and will be responsible for overseeing GlobeCast's facilities there, as well as the company's Sunrise, Florida, technical operations center.



Prior to joining GlobeCast, Pike was Vice President of Affiliate Engineering and Affiliate Relations for Fox Broadcasting Company, managing Fox's satellite fleet, VOD encoding, linear product compression, and distribution systems. Prior to this, he was Director of Technology for the Starz Encore Group, where he oversaw satellite transmission, SVOD operations, and affiliate authorizations. He has also held positions at NDTC, TCI, TVN, General Instruments, and Oak Communications.



"Randy Pike's wealth of network distribution experience makes him the ideal candidate to oversee GlobeCast's increasingly complex broadcast services in the Americas," said GlobeCast Americas CTO Bart Palmer.



"Broadcasters throughout the Americas are going to be surprised at the development of services and the high level of quality that GlobeCast will be providing them moving forward," Pike said. "I'm glad to be a part of it!"





